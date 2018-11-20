

A Keswick man who was charged with impaired driving last month has been arrested again for allegedly being impaired on Monday afternoon in Bradford.

Police received a call from a concerned citizen at 4:30 p.m. and arrived to find the 32-year-old man in a parked vehicle on the 10th Sideroad. Police say after speaking with the man they could smell alcohol. He was taken to the police station where further testing showed he was allegedly three times the legal limit.

According to police, the man was under a 90-day suspension for charges relating to impaired driving in late October.

In a media release on Tuesday, South Simcoe Police thanked the “alert citizen who called us about the situation. By making the call, an impaired driver was removed from the road, again.”