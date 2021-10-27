K9 unit locates missing girl in Tiny Township forest

Barrie, Ont. -

The provincial police K9 unit found a young girl in a forest 18 hours after she was reported missing Tuesday night in Tiny Township.

Police say the 15-year-old girl's family reported her missing around 9 p.m. on Tuesday after they say she left home hours earlier.

Police put out a release Wednesday morning looking for help to locate the missing teen, saying she may have been at the park on Thunder Bay Lane or possibly riding a bicycle.

Uniformed officers, the OPP Emergency Response Team, and the K9 unit started searching in the Thunder Bay area of North Tiny Township.

Police say OPP K9 Bauer found the girl safe after she spent the night in the forest. She has been returned to her family.