'It's not enough,' Barrie mother upset with murder sentence

Barrie, Ont. -

The Barrie man convicted of stabbing a father and son to death nearly five years ago will spend his life behind bars with no chance of parole for at least 18 years.

On Thursday, Justice Vanessa Christie sentenced Dyrrin Daley to a mandatory life sentence after he was found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of James and Nick Pastowisty.

Justice Christie called Daley's action the night of Feb. 8, 2017, "vicious, excessive and brutal."

Police found James, 51, and his son, Nick, 19, in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds following an altercation with Daley in their Allandale apartment in Barrie's south end.

Outside the Barrie courthouse, Nick's mother, Rose Beaton, said the sentence "wasn't enough."

"This experience has really changed my life," she added. "It will never be erased, but all we can do is cope with today."

Daley, 28, claimed he killed the men in self-defence, testifying that he went into a trance-like state and blacked out after the Pasowisty's attacked him.

During her sentencing, Justice Christie said Daley blamed everyone but himself and had changed his version of what transpired that fateful night several times.

Daley has been in custody since his arrest following the murders in 2017. He will become eligible for parole in 2035 at the age of 42.