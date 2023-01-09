Inquest into 2018 Oro-Medonte workplace death begins with witness testimony

An inquest into Michael Pridham's 2018 workplace death at a quarry in Oro-Medonte, Ont. began Monday with three witness testimonies.

Witness Michael Baker testified he was standing just steps from foreman Pridham's team when the incident occurred on Dec. 21.

According to Baker, the team was trying to prepare a rock crusher for transport by folding its conveyor, but one of the cables became "hung up" and caused an uneven elevation.

Baker said the 36-year-old Barrie, Ont. man stepped forward to give the conveyor a nudge, but it "let go and twisted and caught him," pinning Pridham against the rock.

Baker recalled dropping to his knees and screaming for help while trying to move the machine off the foreman.

The incident caused Pridham, a husband and father of two young children, to suffer blunt-force head injuries that ultimately killed him.

The lawyers in attendance Monday were clear Pridham's training was not in question, and tests for the presence of substances in his system were negative.

An expert who investigated the rock crusher after the fatal incident is expected to testify Tuesday to provide further insight into what went wrong.

The inquest is mandatory under the Coroners Act. The jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing similar circumstances.