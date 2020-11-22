BARRIE, ONT. -- Innisfil residents are stringing up lights, tacking up garlands, and blowing up inflatable Santas for a shot at Christmas spirit supremacy.

After a successful Halloween decorating contest, Jennifer Richardson established the Light It Up Innisfil contest.

"Let's take COVID out of the factor, let's have some fun as a community and decorate and let's just celebrate," Richardson says.

Homeowners can register their homes on the Light It Up Innisfil facebook page. A $10 entry fee goes to two local charities: the Innisfil food bank and Christmas for Kids.

Eight-two people have signed up to be judged so far, but Richardson is hoping to hit at least 100.

Richardson invites residents to join in the fun and competition no matter what holiday they celebrate.

Judging starts in categories like best inflatable, best light display and all-around favourite starts Dec. 12.