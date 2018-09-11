Innisfil’s Mayor Gord Wauchope is speaking out for the first time since being docked 45 days’ pay after his council colleagues supported a report that accused the mayor of breaching the town’s code of conduct.

“No evidence whatsoever,” Mayor Gord Wauchope told CTV News in an interview on Tuesday.

A scathing integrity commissioner’s report found that the Mayor and Councillors Doug Lougheed and Bill Loughead broke the code of conduct by discussing confidential information with a developer, which was revealed to be Friday Harbour.

Integrity Commissioner Janet Leiper also pointed the finger at the mayor for accepting gifts from the developer, including Elton John tickets worth $2,400.

Mayor Gord Wauchope denied any wrongdoing.

“It was all circumstantial and I have never divulged anything to anyone from in-camera meetings other than those that were in that meeting,” said Wauchope.

The investigation also revealed the mayor breached the code of conduct when he took phone calls from the developer while on vacation.

"I respond to those calls because it was the largest development in the town Innisfil and the largest development in the county of Simcoe, so I can't very well turn around and shut people off and not talk to them," he said.

The integrity commissioner also found the mayor breached section 26 of the code of conduct for failing to co-operate during the investigation.

“I have been 20 years almost on council, it was rather disgusting to go through this, but it's over and done with."

Both councillors also denied any wrongdoing.

Bill Loughead’s pay was also docked for 45 days. He is accused of using his influence to seek future employment with the developer.

Council voted not to adopt the findings of the report when it comes to Doug Lougheed.

Lougheed did not face any sanctions, but chose to resign from council.

None of the three elected officials accused of breaching the town's code of conduct had been planning to run again in the upcoming municipal election.