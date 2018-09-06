A seat in Innisfil council is now empty after Councillor Doug Lougheed tendered his resignation effective immediately following Wednesday evenings meeting.

Lougheed vigorously defended himself saying all along he did nothing wrong. However, in a scathing integrity report, the councillor was accused of divulging confidential town information to a developer’s agent during a nearly 20-minute conversation.

He said the report lacks any real evidence against him and council agreed, voting not to adopt the findings of the Integrity Commissioner for his case.

Because Council did not support the report in relation to Councillor Lougheed, sanctions could not be imposed.

But that wasn’t enough for the councillor who walked out of the meeting when the vote wasn’t unanimous.

Lougheed’s resignation letter reads in part, “I can no longer serve on a Council where one or more members of Council are unable to accept my absolute denial that I was a source of a ‘confidential information’ leak.”

Lougheed’s resignation went on to say he is unwilling to remain in a council “where I personally have lost the confidence and trust in certain senior management staff."

Lougheed was a member of Innisfil council for the past eight years.

The integrity commissioner’s report also accused Mayor Gord Wauchope and Councillor Doug Loughead of breaching the town’s code of conduct.

Council agreed with the report and voted to sanction the mayor and Councillor Loughead.

Both are now facing a 45-day suspension without pay. They also denied any wrongdoing.

Council also voted unanimously to improve and upgrade the town’s current Code of Conduct.