Barrie

    Barrie police arrest man after reports of possibly armed suspect making threats

    Barrie police cruiser - File Image (Mike Arsalides/CTV News) Barrie police cruiser - File Image (Mike Arsalides/CTV News)
    Barrie officers made an arrest after receiving reports on Thursday afternoon that a possibly armed man made threatening gestures at a Dunlop Street East business owner.

    Police headed downtown after learning the suspect had walked away from the store, heading west on Dunlop Street East.

    He was located on foot in the area of Maple Avenue and Ross Street and was taken into custody without incident.

    Police say they did not find any weapons.

    The 23-year-old man of no fixed address was charged with uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death and held for a bail hearing.

