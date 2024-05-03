BARRIE
Barrie

    • Owen Sound Attack part ways with coaching staff

    An undated image of the Owen Sound Attack Hockey team located in Owen Sound Ont. (Owen Sound Attack Website) An undated image of the Owen Sound Attack Hockey team located in Owen Sound Ont. (Owen Sound Attack Website)
    After a lacklustre season for the Owen Sound Attack, the team has parted ways with their top two coaches.

    General Manager, Dale DeGray announced Friday, that Head Coach Darren Rumble has elected to pursue other opportunities closer to home. He was with the team for one season.

    In a release, the team said it would not be renewing the contract of assistant coach Sean Teakle who's been with Owen Sound for two seasons.

    “We would like to thank Darren and Sean for everything they have done for the organization,” said DeGray. “We wish them the best of luck as they pursue other opportunities.”

    This year, the Saginaw Spirit had their way with Owen Sound and swept them in four straight. The team finished below .500 with a 25-28-5-3 record.

    The Attack said its search for new coaching staff begins immediately. 

