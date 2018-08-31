

CTV Barrie





A scathing integrity commissioner’s report to Innisfil’s council accuses the mayor and two councillors of breaching the town’s code of conduct.

According to Integrity Commissioner Janet Leiper’s report, Innisfil Mayor Gord Wauchope, Councillor Doug Lougheed and Councillor Bill Loughead broke the code of conduct during the town’s negotiations with a developer, which CTV News has since learned was Friday Harbour.

Loughead says he was in shock after reading the 53-page report.

“I don’t believe I did anything wrong,” says Loughead. “I always do everything for the greater good of Innisfil, and nobody can swing my vote.”

In her report, Leiper writes the developer “cultivated ‘back channels’ of communication with some elected officials in what I concluded was a sustained effort to discover confidential information to assist in its negotiating strategy with the town.”

Councillor Doug Lougheed is accused of divulging confidential information to the developer’s agent during an 18-minute long conversation.

He denies any wrongdoing. “I emphatically deny the allegation and conclusion that I was a source of a leak of confidential information thereby breaching S.14 of the Town of Innisfil Code of Conduct.”

The integrity commissioner is also pointing the finger at the mayor for accepting gifts from the developer, including Elton John concert tickets worth $2400.

“The Mayor said he did not receive the Justin Timberlake tickets. He admitted to receiving the Elton John tickets, and said they were a thank-you gift from the employer for a service he had done for an employee of the developer,” Leiper says in her report.

The commissioner will present her findings to town council at Wednesday’s meeting.

Councillors will then vote on whether or not to accept her recommendations and suspend pay for the mayor and the two councillors.

Leiper suggests a pay suspension for 30 to 60 days for Wauchope and Loughead, while her recommended penalty for Lougheed is a pay suspension between 10 and 30 days.

“We have to do everything we can to move forward from this,” says Innisfil Deputy Mayor Lynn Dollin,

“to learn and to make changes to the process, so hopefully we never have to go down this road again.”

Wauchope, Lougheed, and Loughead are not seeking another term in the upcoming municipal elections.