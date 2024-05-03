30 firefighters battled the blaze of Bracebridge facility

Thirty firefighters battled a destructive fire that broke out in a facility in Bracebridge Ont.

On Thursday night, emergency crews arrived at the Fenner Dunlop facility at 700 Ecclestone Drive, where they were faced with hot flames seeping through the roof of the building.

The Town says that the blaze trickled into the interior of the structure, burning through the HVAC system.

Responders remained on the scene until 5:30 a.m. in an effort to put out any hot pockets and control the heavy smoke.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office has been notified about the incident.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The Town says that there is a significant amount of damage to the building.

No injuries have been reported.