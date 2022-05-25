Innisfil casino's electrical fire was 'just smoke,' fire chief says

It was all smoke but no fire at an Innisfil casino Wednesday morning.

Three fire trucks rushed to assist after a burning odour call was received around 11 a.m. at the Gateway Casinos/Georgian Downs on the Fifth Sideroad.

However, Innisfil's Fire Chief Brent Thomas said there was little cause for alarm.

"There was no fire. It was just smoke from an electrical issue," Thomas said. "We responded and confirmed it was electrical."

Thomas said few staff were on-site, but electrical contractors were on the scene.

According to Gateway Casino's communications director Rob Mitchell, it was a planned replacement of a generator switch that caused the concern.

Mitchell said electricians began working on the switching mechanisms for the generator hours earlier.

"We flip to independent on-site power generation in the event of a power failure so we can continue to operate when a temporary blackout occurs," Mitchell said.

Gateway Casino opened at 1:30 p.m.

Mitchell said with the COVID-19 shutdowns over, the casino is back up and running 24/7.