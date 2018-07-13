

If you’re hoping to get a good spot at Innisfil Beach Park you better leave early.

The Town of Innisfil has decided to close the overflow grass parking lot at the park because of the fire ban.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the town says they will close the overflow lot once regular parking is filled.

Police will be in the area to direct traffic.

The lot is located on a grassy area north of the park.

Additional parking will be available at Goodfellow Public School which is more than one-kilometer away.

The overflow parking lot will remain closed until conditions are safe.