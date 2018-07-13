Featured
Innisfil Beach Park closing overflow parking lot
The Town of Innisfil, Ont. has decided to close the overflow grass parking lot at the park on Friday, July 13, 2018 because of the fire ban.
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, July 13, 2018 4:44PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 13, 2018 5:03PM EDT
If you’re hoping to get a good spot at Innisfil Beach Park you better leave early.
The Town of Innisfil has decided to close the overflow grass parking lot at the park because of the fire ban.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the town says they will close the overflow lot once regular parking is filled.
Police will be in the area to direct traffic.
The lot is located on a grassy area north of the park.
Additional parking will be available at Goodfellow Public School which is more than one-kilometer away.
The overflow parking lot will remain closed until conditions are safe.