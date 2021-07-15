BARRIE, ONT. -- Collingwood is celebrating its first Pride Festival this week.

The inaugural Collingwood Pride week events kick off Thursday and run for four days.

Hosted by the Rainbow Club of South Georgian Bay, the festival will be a mixture of virtual events.

A rainbow crosswalk was unveiled June 10 at the intersection of Simcoe Street and Ste. Marie Street. Organizers say it was painted with the new more inclusive Pride flag design.

The inaugural event was originally planned for the weekend of July 17-19 2020, but COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing protocols in place by public health units caused the event to be postponed.

Collingwood Pride Executive Producer Dr. John Miller said this year's event is not the big street party and festival event that was planned but eveyone is ready to celebrate and the planned events are pretty remarkable.

It's free to register and you can register now via this link.

Muskoka is also hosting Pride events kicking off on July 17 and running until July 25.