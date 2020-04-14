BARRIE -- The Collingwood Pride weekend scheduled for this summer has been postponed.

"We feel it is doubtful the health environment will be where it needs to be for our originally scheduled dates," states Pride Event Producer Lori D'Agostino.

The inaugural Collingwood Pride weekend was set to happen the weekend of July 17, 18 and 19.

The Rainbow Club of South Georgian Bay made the "difficult decision" to postpone the event amid the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing protocols in place by public health units.