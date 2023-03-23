Impaired driver sentenced to 5 years in jail for fatal hit-and-run in Bradford

A Bradford man has been sentenced to five years behind bars for his role in a deadly collision last summer.

The 29-year-old pleaded guilty this week to charges of impaired driving causing death and failing to stop after an accident.

South Simcoe police reported that on July 16, 2022, around 12:20 a.m., a 32-year-old motorcyclist was killed when he was rear-ended by a vehicle on Holland Street in Bradford West Gwillimbury and then struck by another vehicle.

Police said the driver that rear-ended the victim took off on foot after crashing into a building, severing a gas line.

He was arrested a short time later with the help of the K9 team.

On Tuesday, he was handed a five-year sentence, minus pre-sentencing custody, meaning he will serve roughly three years and seven months.

The judge also imposed a seven-year driving ban.