One man dead, another facing impaired driving charges after Bradford crash overnight

One person died in a three-vehicle collision in Bradford overnight Saturday.

South Simcoe police say it happened around 12:20 a.m. on Holland Street East and Barrie Street. According to police, a motorcyclist was rear-ended by the first vehicle and then hit by a second vehicle while heading eastbound on Holland Street.

The driver of the first vehicle fled on foot after crashing into a building and severing a gas line. He was apprehended shortly afterwards with the help of the K9 Unit.

The 32-year-old Bradford man who was driving the motorcycle was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police have charged the driver who fled on foot, a 32-year-old Bradford man, with numerous offences, including impaired driving. He was held for a bail hearing.

Holland Street remains closed for gas line repairs.