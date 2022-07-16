One man dead, another facing impaired driving charges after Bradford crash overnight

One man dead, another facing impaired driving charges after Bradford crash overnight

One man has died after a three-vehicle collision in the early morning hours of Sat. July 16, 2022 (Courtesy: South Simcoe Police Service) One man has died after a three-vehicle collision in the early morning hours of Sat. July 16, 2022 (Courtesy: South Simcoe Police Service)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia steps up attacks across Ukraine's north, east, south

Ukrainian authorities across the country reported new Russian missile strikes and shelling Saturday that killed at least 16 more civilians, deaths that came after Russia's top military announced it was stepping up its onslaught against its neighbour.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver