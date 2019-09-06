For nearly four decades, Will Dwyer has had an undeniable determination to raise one-million-dollars for the Terry Fox Run.

"It started off small and gradually grew," he says. "It kept on going and going and going."

The 94-year-old Barrie man not only reached his goal this week, he surpassed it. "I'm very, very happy. I think I deserve a drink," he chuckles. "I'm sure Terry would be happy that I've made a million dollars for him."

Dwyer told CTV News that while he never met Terry Fox, he was inspired by the Marathon of Hope back in 1980. "I watched Terry, and it was hard to believe how he could hop along on one leg, and I thought, I gotta get involved."

And get involved he did.

The Second World War veteran has participated in every Terry Fox Run over the years and says he will continue, even if he has to use his scooter.

"I'm going to carry on as long as I can, see how far I can get," he says.

To those who have helped him over the last 39 years, Dwyer says there aren't enough words to express what it has meant to him. "It's hard to say, but I want to thank them all and wish them well. I wish they don't get cancer. That's about the best thing I can say."

To donate to help Will Dwyer continue to raise money for cancer research, click here.

The next Terry Fox Run is on Sun., Sept. 15.