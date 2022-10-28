'I reflect upon my friends who I've lost,' Legions launch poppy campaign
Every year on the last Friday of October, legions across the nation launch poppy campaigns to honour our veterans.
For many, the day is more about contemplating the sacrifices made for the freedoms we enjoy today.
"It's a day where I reflect upon my friends who I've lost in years past, doing operational duties. I remember them today. It's a day where it really hits home," said Fern Taillefer with the Barrie Legion Branch 147.
Korean War veteran, General John Charles Hayter, said seeing people wear a poppy means something more profound to veterans.
"I usually put out my hand and thank them for wearing it, for recognizing the service of veterans," he said.
The poppy should be worn on the left side over the heart and should not be fastened with a pin that obstructs it.
The money raised by the campaign is crucial for supporting veterans and their families.
"We have veterans who are destitute in some cases, not their fault, not the fault of the system, necessarily," the general noted.
Taillefer said the legion spent roughly $100,000 last year helping veterans in need. "For example, medical equipment, special beds, special chairs."
The legion introduced biodegradable poppies and scaled back the number of traditional poppy boxes across the country to be more environmentally friendly.
A new initiative also allows people to scan a lapel poppy with their smartphone to learn about real Canadian veterans.
The poppy campaign runs until Remembrance Day on November 11.
Remains of Canadian First World War soldier who died more than 100 years ago identified
The remains of a Canadian soldier who fought in multiple battles during the First World War, returning to the front at one point after being wounded, has been identified more than 100 years after his death, the federal government announced on Friday.
Before Kaleb Thomas could walk, he could throw a baseball. Now, he's one of Canada's top pitching prospects
Kaleb Thomas, from the Six Nations of the Grand River near Hamilton, Ont., is the first Indigenous player on Canada’s Junior National Team and has his eyes set on the big leagues.
National anthem singer flubs lyrics at World Series opener
Grammy-nominated singer Eric Burton lost track of the lyrics during "The Star-Spangled Banner" before Friday night's World Series opener between Houston and Philadelphia.
Musk took over Twitter. Then some users began testing chaos
In the hours after Elon Musk took control of Twitter, reaction on the platform ranged from triumph to despair. While no immediate policy changes had been announced by Friday afternoon, that didn't stop users from cheering -- or criticizing.
DNA evidence frees California man imprisoned for decades
A man who spent more than 38 years behind bars for a 1983 murder and two attempted murders has been released from a California prison after long-untested DNA evidence pointed to a different person, the Los Angeles County district attorney said Friday.
Lack of Toronto hospital beds strands 88-year-old woman in Malta
An 88-year-old Toronto woman was stranded 7,600 kilometres from home after a medical emergency and a fruitless search for a hospital bed in the Greater Toronto Area, and her case should be a warning to future travellers, says her son.
Why the cost of some No Name products in flyers is changing despite the announced price freeze
The cost of some No Name products is still changing in grocery flyers, despite the price freeze announced by Loblaw Companies Limited in October. CTVNews.ca takes a look at why this is happening.
Canada Soccer addresses issue of workers' rights, inclusivity in World Cup host Qatar
Canada Soccer added its voice Friday to the push for greater workers' rights and inclusivity in Qatar as the country prepares to host next month's FIFA World Cup.
Alleged Paul Pelosi attacker posted multiple conspiracy theories
The man who allegedly attacked U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband early Friday posted memes and conspiracy theories on Facebook about COVID-19 vaccines, the 2020 election and the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, and an acquaintance told CNN that he seemed "out of touch with reality."
