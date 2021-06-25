BARRIE, ONT. -- A 12-year-old Grand Valley, Ont., girl may no longer need an allowance.

According to the Dufferin OPP, while Alana Bauer delivered newspapers back in March, she stumbled upon cash on the sidewalk.

"I was doing my paper route, and I found it on the ground," she said.

Police say she tucked the money away and continued the route. After delivering the last of the papers, she and her mother drove to the police station to drop off the cash.

"Alana wanted the person who lost the money to have the opportunity to reclaim it," said the OPP in an email.

OPP said when cash is found and brought to the police, they put a 90-day hold on it. If the money goes unclaimed, those who found the money can collect it.

This week after three months had passed, Bauer was called back to the station to pick up the money.

"I have always believed in being an honest person. When you are an honest person, good things come to you," Bauer told police.

Police have not disclosed how much money was found.