Barrie nurse wins prestigious award
A local nurse is now in the spotlight.
Amanda MacDonald, a registered nurse at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH), will be recognized during National Nursing Week, May 6 to 12 for her extraordinary contributions to the nursing profession.
During its fifth annual Nursing Now Ontario award ceremony, MacDonald and two other nursing professionals will be honoured at a virtual ceremony on May 10.
"We are thrilled to congratulate and honour the 2024 Nursing Now Ontario Award recipients for their commitment to the nursing profession and Ontarians' health and wellbeing," said Dr. Doris Grinspun, Registered Nurses Association of Ontario CEO.
"We also extend our gratitude to all Ontario nurses, across every health sector and setting, for choosing a profession that offers endless opportunities for growth and mentorship," said Grinspun.
This year's competition received more than 160 entries were judged by a volunteer panel of nurses.
"As we celebrate National Nursing Week, we are honoured to recognize these exceptional nurses for their unwavering dedication and tireless efforts in providing high-quality care to people across the province. Their passion and commitment exemplify the values of nursing excellence and inspire us all," said Dianne Martin, Registered Practical Nurses of Ontario's CEO.
