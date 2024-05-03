Knife-wielding man busted in Alliston

BARRIE
Barrie

    A photo of an OPP logo. (File image) A photo of an OPP logo. (File image)
    Knife-wielding man arrested

    For the second time this week, Nottawasaga Ontario Provincial Police have dealt with a dangerous person roaming their streets.

    Midday Monday, a man was noticed outside a residence carrying a knife while having an interaction with Albert Street East residents.

    The 39-year-old man of no fixed address was charged with possession of a weapon and assault with a weapon.

    The weapon was seized and the accused was released and will appear on May 30 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bradford.

    On Wednesday, police also arrested a man for causing a disturbance in Alliston’s downtown core.

