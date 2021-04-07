BARRIE, ONT. -- When 12-year-old Alana Bauer found a large amount of money while delivering papers in Orangeville, she knew exactly what she wanted to do with it.

The Grand Valley girl saw the money on the sidewalk and tucked it away for safekeeping while continuing on her paper route.

When she returned home, she told her mother she wanted to take the money straight to the police station to give the owner the chance to reclaim it.

"I just knew it was the right thing to do," she said.

Dufferin OPP commended the young girl's integrity and recognized her actions with a small token of thanks in the form of an OPP teddy bear and water bottle. "Alana was not looking for any recognition for her honourable actions," police said.

They also extended thanks to the girl's parents for "instilling a moral compass well beyond her years."

The OPP is now hoping to reunite the money with its rightful owner. Dufferin OPP says the owner can contact them at 1-888-310-1122 to reclaim their lost property. The owner will need to specify the exact amount lost and the approximate location where it was found.

If not claimed within 90 days, it will be rewarded to the 12-year-old girl who didn't hesitate to bring it to the police.