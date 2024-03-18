BARRIE
Barrie

    • Huntsville hockey team wins Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup Championship for completing 1,358 deeds

    The 2024 Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup Championship awarded to The Huntsville Sting U13-Black hockey team in Huntsville, Ont. (Source: Chevrolet Canada) The 2024 Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup Championship awarded to The Huntsville Sting U13-Black hockey team in Huntsville, Ont. (Source: Chevrolet Canada)
    The Huntsville Sting U13-Black hockey team won the 2024 Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup Championship and $100,000 for its community service.

    "Year after year, Chevrolet is proud to recognize heartwarming acts of kindness from younger generations as they create a positive impact on their local communities," said James Hodge, brand director of Chevrolet Canada.

    The Huntsville Sting U13-Black team completed 1,358 deeds this season, including volunteering at a local hospital, picking up garbage, and donating clothing.

    Teams across Canada donated over 2,000 good deeds this year, totalling $950,000 in donations over the past eight seasons.

    The girls donated their prize money to Food4Kids Muskoka, a local organization that helps children experiencing food insecurity.

    "We hope our grand prize of $100,000 will go a long way in supporting the kids in our small community through Food4Kids Muskoka—an incredible local program the team is passionate about," said Sarah Roberts, the team's manager.

    The girls were treated to a special celebration in Toronto to recognize their accomplishments, including a Hockey Night in Canada tour, dinner at Hotel X, and a Leafs game to cap off the evening.

    The team was recognized for its award during the Hockey Night in Canada broadcast on March 16.

    "We are immensely proud of our players for winning this year's Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup! It has been such a special privilege to see our girls come together to give back to the community for a good cause," shared Roberts.

