Huntsville child care centre opens with 39 new spaces

    An affordable child care center opened its doors in Huntsville, with spaces for 15 toddlers and 24 preschoolers.

    "These spaces at Huntsville Riverside Child Care Centre are the result of four years of dedication by the new operator to bring the additional capacity of high-quality, licensed child care to Huntsville," said Heather Elliott, director of human services at the District of Muskoka.

    Huntsville Riverside Child Care Centre is located at 20 Chaffey Township Road.

    The District of Muskoka is responsible for developing the area's child care system and creating programs to enhance children's learning, document their progress, and provide a caring environment that nurtures each child.

    "As part of the District's Directed Growth Strategy, Huntsville has been identified as a priority community due to its lower access rate for licensed child care," Elliott shared.

    The District plans to add 373 new child care spaces by the end of 2026, in line with the provincial framework.

    "With each space added, we are demonstrating our ongoing commitment to meeting the child care needs of Muskoka," Elliot concluded.

