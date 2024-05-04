BARRIE
Barrie

    • Hundreds take part in the annual Charlee's run fundraiser

    The annual Charlee's run fundraiser returned to Orillia on Saturday.

    Over the past eight years, the event has raised more than $580,000 for Soldiers’ Memorial Neonatal and pediatric needs, while also supporting families going through infant loss.

    The event was organized by David and Mallory Holmes who in 2011 lost their daughter Charlee to sudden infant loss shortly after her birth.

    A year later, the family was faced with another tragic diagnosis, when their two-week-old baby Keenan was admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit at Orillia Soldiers Memorial Hospital.

    The Holme's son Keenan survived, with the family ultimately turning their pain into purpose creating Charlee's run as a way to support other families going through similar situations.

    On Saturday, more than 800 participants took part in the annual walk with more than 1420 donations made to Charlee's Run.

    The Holmes family says that they plan to continue holding Charlee's run for decades to come.

