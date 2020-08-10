BARRIE, ONT. -- Another scorcher of a weekend drew sunseekers to Barrie's beaches and resulted in hundreds of tickets.

The city dealt with illegally parked cars bottlenecking roadways, mobs of visitors packing small beach areas, and residents fuming, demanding more be done.

Smaller beaches, like Tyndale, located along the southern shore of Kempenfelt Bay, had a hard time handling the influx of daytrippers.

"These smaller beaches inside these communities weren't designed for the volume they are experiencing," said City Councillor Jim Harris.

Despite raising parking rates and increasing fines to discourage out-of-towners during the pandemic, Harris said the problem has been percolating for some time. "Staff have already looked at, and started to think about, next summer - what do these parks really need, because they are getting more popular."

After a brief summer break, Barrie council will meet tonight to attempt to tackle the issues of out-of-towners, which may include the addition of no parking zones.