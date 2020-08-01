BARRIE, ONT. -- Breaking parking rules near Barrie's beaches will now cost you more. A lot more.

The province has given the city permission to issue fines of $100 to drivers who don't display residential waterfront parking passes. The penalty used to top out at $30.

Drivers can pay $75 instead of $100 if they do it early.

The higher fine will be in place until October 15, or until the mayor's emergency order is rescinded.

Ontario gave Barrie its blessing for increased fines exactly a week after Premier Doug Ford accused the city of price-gouging out-of-town beach-goers with $50 a day parking.

Mayor Jeff Lehman has defended the cost as a COVID-19 control measure meant to thin crowds at city beaches.