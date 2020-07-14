BARRIE, ONT. -- Barrie's waterfront is a popular destination for both residents and out-of-towners, but the city has dealt with more issues than just the mass crowds.

City council held a special meeting on Monday to discuss concerns with overcrowding, parking and littering at beaches and waterfronts.

Council members tried to strike a balance between rights and privileges of residents and visitors, all as the region prepares for Stage 3 reopening on Friday.

"Right now, we're in some legal restraints where we can't close the beaches to out-of-towners, but I think we did the next best thing," said Councillor Mike McCann.

McCann said council passed motions tightening parking restrictions on residential streets near public beaches across the city.

"The issue that we solved was having cars back 500 metres, they say the average person won't walk more than 500 metres to a beach," McCann added.

While council feels the new measures are a step in the right direction, McCann admitted time will tell.

The city also increased the cost of parking at Centennial Beach for non-residents to $10 per hour or $50 per day. Rates were previously $3 an hour and $20 a day.

The new prices took some visitors by surprise.

"It's really expensive," said Mississauga resident Melissa Alves. "We were actually shocked by the price."

The city encourages residents to display parking passes to avoid being ticketed.