BARRIE, ONT. -- The city of Barrie is stepping up enforcement at Wilkins Beach after overcrowding, and piles of garbage became a major concern.

"We're having parking concerns, garbage concerns, some people not obeying the rules," said Andrea Miller, City of Barrie's general manager of infrastructure and growth management earlier this week.

Wilkins Beach is officially a city-run public beach but doesn't have public parking or washrooms, leaving visitors to park illegally on residential streets and relieve themselves in the woods.

As of today, the city will no longer give verbal warnings to those disobeying the rules.

Tickets will be issued to any non-residents parking in the streets surrounding Wilkins Beach and Tyndale Beach.

The city has banned barbeques at Wilkins Park as part of a pilot project and does not permit outdoor grills on the sandy areas of any city beaches.

The city said there would be an increase in patrols by enforcement officers, along with added signage to reinforce beach rules.

And starting today, non-residents will pay more to park at the waterfront. Rates have jumped to $10 per hour and $50 per day.