BARRIE, ONT. -- Premier Doug Ford didn't mince words on Friday when asked about the city of Barrie's new parking rates for out-of-towners, calling it "disgusting."

The city recently jumped the price of parking at several waterfront lots for non-residents to curb overcrowding.

It's a move that Ford strongly disagreed with, going so far as to call it an example of price-gouging.

"You know what I can't stand? I can't stand when companies or governments take advantage of people in a crisis," Ford said during a media briefing in Markham.

Visitors to Barrie's waterfront have to pay $10 per hour or $50 per day. Rates were previously $3 an hour and $20 a day. Residents are required to display a parking permit.

The premier said he planned to take the issue up with Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte MPP Doug Downey.

The new prices took several daytrippers by surprise last weekend.

"It's really expensive," said Mississauga resident Melissa Alves. "We were actually shocked by the price."

The new parking prices aren't the only measure the city has taken in recent weeks to deal with the swarms of visitors to the area.

It also stepped up enforcement at smaller beaches that have attracted mobs of people who leave behind piles of garbage and line residential streets with illegally parked vehicles.

Starting Saturday, the city is banning barbeques and tents at beaches, parks, and trails to deter visitors from staying for long periods of time.