BARRIE -- Human remains located in Mulmur Township in March have been confirmed to be those of an 88-year-old Caledon man who was reported missing seven months ago.

Ontario Provincial Police say a hiker found the remains in a wooded area near the 4th Line East and 15th Side Road on March 16.

An autopsy has confirmed the remains are those of Oloferno (Frank) Chiappetta.

Chiappetta went missing on Sept. 28 in the area of Oliver's Lane and Walker Road in Caledon.

His family told police he could have gone to Toronto or Woodbridge at the time because the senior typically used public transit.

The circumstances surrounding how Mr. Chiappetta died are under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.