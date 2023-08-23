Human remains found 3 months ago along Highway 26 in Wasaga Beach identified

Provincial police say human remains found along Highway 26 in Wasaga Beach three months ago have been identified.

Police are not releasing the deceased's name "out of respect for the family's privacy" but say an autopsy confirmed the remains to be an individual reported missing in 2020.

Workers with a land surveying company discovered the remains on May 24 in a wooded area off the highway near Beachwood Road.

Police say foul play is not suspected.