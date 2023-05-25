Human remains found near Wasaga Beach

Human remains have been found along Highway 26 between Collingwood and Wasaga Beach.

OPP Const. Lindsay Griffin said the remains were found near Beachwood Road by someone working in the area, who called the police Wednesday afternoon.

Provincial police, the K9 unit and the forensic team are investigating.

Police say the remains appear 'historical in nature.'

Anyone with information is asked to call Huronia West OPP or Crime Stoppers.

Highway 26 remains open to traffic in both directions.

This is a developing story and more details will be released as they become available.