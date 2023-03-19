Horseshoe resort holds final Ontario Snowboard championships of the season

A snowboarder takes part in their heat at the Ontario Snowboard provincial championships on Sun., March 19 (Christopher Garry/CTV News). A snowboarder takes part in their heat at the Ontario Snowboard provincial championships on Sun., March 19 (Christopher Garry/CTV News).

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver