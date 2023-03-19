Horseshoe resort holds final Ontario Snowboard championships of the season

Horseshoe resort played host to dozens of talented snowboarders from across the country giving it their all at one of the final championships of the season.

On Sunday, the Organization known as 'Ontario Snowboard' held its provincial finals, marking the end of what turned out to be a great season.

"The hills were mint today," said Rod Frost, Chair for Ontario Snowboard. "It's a beautiful course here, and the conditions have been wonderful."

Most snowboarders participating were from across Ontario, but Forst said there were a handful of competitors from the Maritimes and British Columbia.

Matthew Miranda, a 16-year-old snowboarder from Ottawa, said he's been working hard all season to get to where he is today.

"It means a lot, to be honest, especially as this is our final shot of the season," Miranda said. "I hope to get a podium today because of all my effort."

Those who qualify strong can move on to national and international tournaments.