Highway 11 in Orillia reopens after hydro pole snapped causing traffic chaos

Traffic along Highway 11 in Orillia came to a standstill Friday evening after police closed a section of the highway in both directions because of downed power lines.

According to provincial police, a faulty hydro switch caught fire, causing the pole to snap into the northbound lanes south of Bay Park Road near Hampshire Mills Lane.

Traffic in both the northbound and southbound lanes were rerouted off the highway for crews to attend the scene.

Many motorists reported being stuck in the traffic nightmare for over an hour.

Hydro One crews were able to repair the issue, and police reopened the highway several hours later.