Highway 11 crash near on-ramp in Bracebridge sends one to hospital

    One person was taken to the hospital following a collision on Highway 11 in Bracebridge.

    Provincial police say the single-vehicle crash happened Monday around noon south of the on-ramp at Taylor Road.

    All lanes along Highway 11 were temporarily closed to traffic for the investigation and cleanup. It has since reopened.

    Police say the individual suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

    The cause of the crash has yet to be determined.

