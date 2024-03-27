Heroin, cocaine and cash seized during arrest

Cocaine, heroin and cash were seized during an arrest in Orangeville.

Ontario Provincial Police teamed up with its Offender Management and Apprehension Program (OMAP) to arrest a man who was wanted by police.

The 28-year-old Thornhill man attempted to flee police on foot, but was apprehended a short distance later.

Police seized 5.5 grams of cocaine, 2.5 grams of heroin, $1,970 in cash and a cell phone.

The Thornhill man is facing multiple possession and trafficking charges, as well as driving while under suspension.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or any other criminal activity is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit your information online.