Here's why your leaf bags still haven't been collected

Frustration continues to grow for Barrie residents, with the city still several weeks behind in collecting yard waste.

City officials attribute the delays to higher-than-average seasonal temperatures and staffing shortages.

To speed up the process, the city is taking crews from other departments to help collect as many bags as possible.

However, with recent snowfall, the new concern is picking up the bags without ripping or damaging them and creating a mess.

To avoid this issue, homeowners are asked to leave their bags at the edge of the road.