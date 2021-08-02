BARRIE, ONT. -- Here's a look at what's open and closed for the Civic Holiday.

What's open on Monday:

Georgian Mall, Tanger Outlets, Vaughan Mills Mall, Upper Canada Mall, Orillia Square

Canada's Wonderland

Costco

Beer Store

Some LCBO stores with reduced hours

Some restaurants

Some pharmacies. Search for local pharmacies and clinics here

What's closed on Monday:

Most banks

Public libraries

Federal, municipal and provincial buildings

Post offices

Transit services for Monday:

Barrie Transit will run according to the regular Sunday service schedule

Orillia transit - no service

Midland - no service

Simcoe County LINX - no service

GO Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule

Waste Collection for Monday: