Advertisement
Here's what's open and closed this Civic Holiday
Published Monday, August 2, 2021 11:16AM EDT
Share:
BARRIE, ONT. -- Here's a look at what's open and closed for the Civic Holiday.
What's open on Monday:
- Georgian Mall, Tanger Outlets, Vaughan Mills Mall, Upper Canada Mall, Orillia Square
- Canada's Wonderland
- Costco
- Beer Store
- Some LCBO stores with reduced hours
- Some restaurants
- Some pharmacies. Search for local pharmacies and clinics here
What's closed on Monday:
- Most banks
- Public libraries
- Federal, municipal and provincial buildings
- Post offices
Transit services for Monday:
- Barrie Transit will run according to the regular Sunday service schedule
- Orillia transit - no service
- Midland - no service
- Simcoe County LINX - no service
- GO Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule
Waste Collection for Monday:
- Barrie - No curbside collection
- Orillia - No curbside collection
- Simcoe County - waste facilities closed with collection occurring
RELATED IMAGES