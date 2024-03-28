Here's what boaters need to know for the upcoming season

As spring ushers in the promise of warmer weather, the City of Orillia is preparing for the upcoming boating season with details and locations of its Boat Trailer Parking Program for 2024.

"Spring is here and for many that means getting back on the water as soon as it's safe to do so. We will have the Centennial Park Boat Launch Parking Lot Reconstruction taking place this spring to provide a new, multi-purpose area for everyone to enjoy," said Mayor Don McIsaac.

The parking lot at Centennial Park Boat Launch, located at 50 Centennial Drive, is set to undergo reconstruction starting in mid-April.

This new expansion will improve public parking, pedestrian safety, and picnic areas near the waterfront.

During reconstruction, the launch ramp will be temporarily closed to the public.

Residents are encouraged to obtain their Resident Boat Trailer Parking permit before the program's launch on May 15.

The program will be active Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. until October 15.

Parking permits will be tied to the trailer's licence plate and displayed on the driver's side of the dashboard.

Residents and Orillia taxpayers can request their 2024 permit by visiting and filling out the Boat Trailer form.

For those without a Resident Boat Trailer Parking Permit, the cost to park boat trailers in 2024 will be $10 per hour, up to a maximum of $50 per day. However, using the launch ramps remains free of charge.

No fees or permits are required to park without a boat trailer at the Boat Trailer Parking Program, the Centennial Park Boat Launch parking lot (after construction completion), the Collins Drive Boat Launch parking lot, and the surrounding streets of Collins Drive, MacIsaac Drive, and Rodger Road.