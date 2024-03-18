Here is where Newmarket will install photo radar speed cameras to slow motorists

The Town of Newmarket is joining several other municipalities cracking down on speeding with automated photo radar speed cameras.

The Town says cameras will be up and running in 14 community safety zones this summer.

"Residents have told us that their number one issue is speeding and safe streets. We are now taking the strongest action we can take to curb speeding and improve safety. If you are caught speeding near a school, please don't act surprised, and more importantly, please stop speeding," stated Mayor John Taylor in a news release on Monday.

Coming Soon signs will be posted in the 14 council-approved locations starting next week to alert motorists of the up-and-coming cameras.

Drivers who commit traffic-related offences in the designated zones will be subject to increased fines.

Cameras will be mounted on poles in these locations:

Stonehaven Avenue and Kingsmere Avenue

Gorham Street and Srigley Street East

Wayne Drive and Patterson Street

Longford Drive and Bristol Road East

Queen Street and William Roe Boulevard

Savage Road and Clearmeadow Boulevard

Woodspring East and Woodspring West

The Town says once the cameras are activated in June, motorists will have a temporary grace period during which they will receive a warning letter, including the vehicle photo, licence plate, and recorded speed, time, and place where it was captured.

"The purpose of the warning letter period is to educate and inform residents about the new program and give drivers an opportunity to alter driving behaviour," the Town stated.

Then, starting in July, the program will officially begin with drivers ticketed for speeding offences. The penalty is a monetary fine; no demerit points will be lost.

"Speed limits are not guidelines; they are the law. Driving at, or below, the posted limit will ensure you do not get a ticket," the Town noted.

The money collected through the speed camera program will initially be used to offset the cost of the program, and the Town says eventually, the funds will be used to support safe streets, active transportation, and other community initiatives.