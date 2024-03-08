Help name the Wasaga Beach public elementary school

The Simcoe County District School Board (SCDSB) is asking for the public's help naming a new elementary school that will open in Wasaga Beach this fall.

When suggesting names, the SCDSB encourages people to consider the community's environmental setting, geographic history, and diversity.

"The identity also influences the school's image, including its branding, logo, and mascot," the board stated in a release on Friday.

The public elementary site at 42 Union Boulevard is near the wetlands of Jack's Lake Complex.

This area features a variety of ecosystems, including silver maple trees and thicket swamps on the Nipissing Lagoon flats. It is also home to members of the Oak Savannah and Prairie species of wildlife.

The committee reviewing name submissions will comprise parents, students, board representatives, a town council member and a community member.

To submit your name suggestion, complete the submission form by Friday, April 12.

The committee will present its recommendations to the Board of Trustees in June.