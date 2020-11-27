BARRIE -- The number of COVID-19 cases for Simcoe Muskoka is now at more than 2,000 after the health unit confirmed 39 new positive tests from the virus, with Barrie accounting for almost half of the infections.

On Friday, the health unit confirmed the city added 19 new lab-confirmed tests with most cases classified as close contact, four of which are children under 17.

Multiple cases were also reported for New Tecumseth (4), Bradford (3), Innisfil (3) and Oro-Medonte (3), while Gravenhurst, Severn Township, Springwater, Collingwood, Clearview, Essa all added one new case.