BARRIE -- Health officials in Sudbury are warning some of the public to get vaccinated for hepatitis A.

The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit says it has confirmed that an employee in the deli department of the Real Canadian Superstore on Lasalle Boulevard has the virus.

Officials say anyone who purchased deli meat, cheese or deli trays from the store between Nov. 27 and Dec. 16 could be at risk and should be vaccinated for hepatitis A.

Hepatitis A is a highly contagious liver infection and can cause mild to severe illness.

Officials suggest contacting the health unit if any of the food was eaten, by calling 705-474-1400 ext. 5229 or toll-free at 1-800-563-2808 or contact a health care provider.