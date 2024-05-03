Huntsville man arrested in connection with sexual assault allegations

A Huntsville man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

Provincial police made the arrest following allegations of a sexual assault late Thursday morning on West Road in Huntsville.

The 24-year-old man was located and charged later that day.

He was held for a bail hearing and remanded into custody.

Police urge anyone with information to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

"There is no statute of limitations on sexual offences and a report can be made to police at any time, regardless of how much time has passed," Ontario Provincial Police stated in a release on Friday.

Sexual assault can be reported to the OPP or by calling 911 in an emergency.