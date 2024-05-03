Bracebridge plant out of operation after destructive fire

Thirty firefighters battled a destructive fire that broke out in a plant in Bracebridge.

On Thursday night, emergency crews were faced with hot flames seeping through the roof of the building at the Fenner Dunlop plant at 700 Ecclestone Drive.

The Town says the blaze trickled into the interior of the structure, burning through the HVAC system.

Everyone evacuated safely from the building, and no injuries were reported.

Responders remained on the scene until the early morning hours on Friday in an effort to put out any hot spots and control the heavy smoke.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office has been notified.

The Town says there is a significant amount of damage to the building.

In a statement issued Friday afternoon, Fenner Dunlop noted the facility would be out of operation due to the damage, "and the duration of this disruption is yet to be determined."

The company added that its workers would continue receive wages and benefits until the end of May or until operations resume, "whichever comes sooner," however, if operations don't resume by the end of the month, it will have to reassess the wage continuation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.