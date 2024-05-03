A sweet success: Bringing smiles to local food bank

It was all smiles in Innisfil on Friday morning after participants came together to decorate the famous Tim Horton's Smile cookies.

The Tim Horton's Smile Cookie Campaign kicks off every spring with 100 per cent of the sales going directly toward local charities.

Last year, Tim Hortons raised a record-breaking $19.7 million, supporting over 500 charities across the country.

This year, some of the proceeds from every freshly baked chocolate chunk Smile Cookie will go towards the Innisfil food bank.

Under the direction of the Innisfil Community Church, the food bank serves local households with food donations made by the community.

CTV Barrie anchor Sarah Freemark spent her morning supporting the campaign and decorating an array of silly expressions onto the delicious treats.

“I’ve been volunteering to decorate Smile Cookies since 2015, and I love that the proceeds go directly to local charities to make an impact felt by those in the surrounding community. Today, I’m joined by volunteers that support the Innisfil Food Bank year-round and this is another way to give back to a much-needed local charity," said Freemark.

Some of the notable creations designed by Sarah and her decorating partner Alyson included the classic winky face, the eyebrow lift, tongues out, and angry eyebrows.

"You would think after nearly 10 years my decorating skills would be stronger, but I’ve embraced that my cookie designs are delightfully terrible and at the very least, good for a laugh," concluded Freemark.

The community can also take part in the campaign by purchasing Smile Cookies and snagging one of four Smile Cookie personality pins; Loopy, Bugsy, Starry and Squirmy.

Sunday is the last day to take part in the campaign.