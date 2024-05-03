BARRIE
Barrie

    • A sweet success: Bringing smiles to local food bank

    Sarah Freemark (L) and her decorating partner, Alyson Williams (R), volunteering in the Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign at the Tim Horton's in Innisfil, Ont. on May, 3, 2024. (CTVNews/RobCooper) Sarah Freemark (L) and her decorating partner, Alyson Williams (R), volunteering in the Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign at the Tim Horton's in Innisfil, Ont. on May, 3, 2024. (CTVNews/RobCooper)
    Share

    It was all smiles in Innisfil on Friday morning after participants came together to decorate the famous Tim Horton's Smile cookies.

    The Tim Horton's Smile Cookie Campaign kicks off every spring with 100 per cent of the sales going directly toward local charities.

    Last year, Tim Hortons raised a record-breaking $19.7 million, supporting over 500 charities across the country.

    This year, some of the proceeds from every freshly baked chocolate chunk Smile Cookie will go towards the Innisfil food bank.

    Under the direction of the Innisfil Community Church, the food bank serves local households with food donations made by the community.

    CTV Barrie anchor Sarah Freemark spent her morning supporting the campaign and decorating an array of silly expressions onto the delicious treats.

    “I’ve been volunteering to decorate Smile Cookies since 2015, and I love that the proceeds go directly to local charities to make an impact felt by those in the surrounding community. Today, I’m joined by volunteers that support the Innisfil Food Bank year-round and this is another way to give back to a much-needed local charity," said Freemark.

    Some of the notable creations designed by Sarah and her decorating partner Alyson included the classic winky face, the eyebrow lift, tongues out, and angry eyebrows.

    "You would think after nearly 10 years my decorating skills would be stronger, but I’ve embraced that my cookie designs are delightfully terrible and at the very least, good for a laugh," concluded Freemark.

    The community can also take part in the campaign by purchasing Smile Cookies and snagging one of four Smile Cookie personality pins; Loopy, Bugsy, Starry and Squirmy.

    Sunday is the last day to take part in the campaign.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    New weight-loss drug Wegovy not a 'magic bullet,' doctor warns

    As Wegovy becomes available to Canadians starting Monday, a medical expert is cautioning patients wanting to use the drug to lose weight that no medication is a ''magic bullet,' and the new medication is meant particularly for people who meet certain criteria related to obesity and weight.

    Drew Carey is never quitting 'The Price Is Right'

    Drew Carey took over as host of 'The Price Is Right' and hopes he’s there for life. 'I'm not going anywhere,' he told 'Entertainment Tonight' of the job he took over from longtime host Bob Barker in 2007.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News