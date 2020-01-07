BARRIE -- With no vacant seats in waiting rooms across Simcoe County, the doctor shortage is apparent.

Ricardo Browne has lived in Wasaga Beach for three years and says he still doesn't have a local doctor.

"It's very hard for me to get a G.P. (general practitioner). I have to still drive down to Toronto to see my G.P. four times a year," he complained.

Health care partners in South Georgian Bay announced on Tuesday they have a temporary solution to the growing problem.

Both Collingwood General and Marine Hospital and the South Georgian Bay Community Health Centre have agreed to support one-time funding to hire a nurse practitioner for three-months.

"This resource will be available for those unattached people until the end of March so that (they) can book appointments so that they can see a primary care provider," Heather Kleingebbinck, executive director South Georgian Bay Community Health Centre, said.

Janet Calwell, the area's new nurse practitioner, will be available to see patients who have booked an appointment staring next Tuesday, Jan.14th, through to March 31st.

"We do labs, we do pap smears, diagnosing and reordering medications, so there are a lot of needs that we can fill for the area," she explained.

Nurse practitioners are registered nurses who have advanced training and education, allowing them to diagnose and treat patients.

Following Calwell's three-month stay, health care partners say they are prepared with a game plan.

"Recruitment of additional physicians and the Town of Wasaga Beach is working on this in collaboration with many health care partners," explained Norah Holder, president, Collingwood General and Marine Hospital.

New patients without a family physician can also use Ontario's Health Care Connect, a program that helps to connect patients with doctors.