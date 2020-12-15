BARRIE, ONT. -- Firefighters in Muskoka braved the frigid temperatures early Tuesday morning to battle a trailer fire.

The blaze erupted around 6:15 a.m. in the area of Highway 11, south of Canning Road in Gravenhurst.

It took emergency crews less than 10 minutes to get the flames under control, but the trailer was a complete loss.

Officials said it wasn't being lived in at the time of the fire.

The damage is estimated to be around $30,000.